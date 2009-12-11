Judah Friedlander Twitterview

By Melissa Hunter

Between playing Frank Lossitano on "30 Rock" and his stand-up tour as the World Champion of the World, Judah Friedlander has got a lot to talk about. The funny dude took time out of his schedule to tweet with us about his signature hats, Tiger Woods, and what it was like playing Liz Lemon in a recent episode of "30 Rock."

Click through to read highlights from the Twitterview, then follow @WonderwallMSN and @JudahWorldChamp for gossip and hilarity, respectively.

@WonderwallMSN: Hey @JudahWorldChamp, you ready to get Twitterviewed?

@JudahWorldChamp: As The World Champion, I am always ready.