How much would you pay for makeup brushes?

Kylie Jenner's hoping the answer is in the three-digit range. The reality star and rumored mother-to-be recently announced she's planning to release a set of "luxury brushes" for $360 and her fans don't seem to be feelin' the price.

The Silver Series brushes, due out next week, include brushes for contouring, applying blush, smudging and more.

"I''m so, so excited to show you guys my favorite brushes, which happen to be my very own," Kylie said in a Snapchat ahead of the release. "I've been using these forever."

Once the details and prices for the collection were revealed, however, the 20-year-old began receiving complaints about the price, according to Us Weekly.

"So I've decided this brush set is ridiculous and I haven't even spent $350 on all my makeup together. Thanks but I'll buy food with that money instead," tweeted one of Kylie's followers.

"Sorry girl but that's just waaaay to expensive!" wrote another. "There are so many other brands that make quality brushes for affordable prices."

Multiple users questioned whether the brushes were made in cruelty-free conditions, as well.

"I have developed for you guys the most amazing luxury brushes ever. I am very excited! Real brushes don't compare to synthetic brushes," Kylie tweeted in her own defense on Saturday, Dec. 9. "Different performance/quality/everything. I am 100% down to do an entire synthetic line in the future which will ultimately be cheaper." She added: "I always fight for the lowest price on all my products. Here are some other real brush lines for reference. But i hear you guys, love you guys and truly just want the best."

If the brushes and other products being sold under the Kylie Cosmetics brand are too expensive, plenty of fans don't seem to care. Earlier this year, Women's Wear Daily reported the makeup company is expected to be a billion-dollar brand by 2022.

The brushes, plus a new set of lipsticks and concealers, hit KylieCosmetics.com on Dec. 13.