Midlife Moms: Stars Who Got a Stork Visit After 40

By Kat Giantis

A collective "mazel tov!" went up on May 19 when John Travolta and Kelly Preston, along with daughter Ella Bleu, 10, revealed they're expecting a new addition. It was some well-deserved happy news for the family, who suffered the devastating loss of 16-year-old son Jett in January 2009. But the announcement also led some Debbie Downer types to point out the potential pregnancy risks facing the 47-year-old actress. Fortunately, Kelly doesn't need to look very far for bun-in-the-oven reassurance. Turns out she has tons of company in the more mature (read: over 40) Hollywood mom department. Click on to see who else is a member of this elite club ...