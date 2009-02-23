Wally Awards

Wally Awards For The 2009 Oscars

Mark J. Terrill / Invision/AP 1 / 18

Oscar host Hugh Jackman's declaration that the "musical is back!" won two Wally Awards last night, for "Recurring Theme Segment That Directly Contradicted Its Own Premise" and "Most Unnecessary Use of Beyonce." Click to see the rest of our winners!

Mark J. Terrill / Invision/AP 1 / 18

