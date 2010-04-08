Real Celebrity Gleeks

By Dana Flax

Sure, "Glee" might be the first series to showcase charismatic young songsters and songstresses in a high school choir, but look no further than Hollywood and you'll find plenty of true-to-life graduated gleeks. Click through to check out which stars got their showbiz starts as choir nerds.

Celebrigleek: Fergie

Hometown: Whittier, Calif.

After-school activity: Besides being a cheerleader and a straight-A student, a young Stacy Ferguson starred in the OG "Glee," "Kids Incorporated." Which no doubt prepared her for her future in the Black Eyed Peas; just substitute sparkly puffy jackets for sparkly unitards, and there you have it.