Real Celebrity Gleeks
By Dana Flax
Sure, "Glee" might be the first series to showcase charismatic young songsters and songstresses in a high school choir, but look no further than Hollywood and you'll find plenty of true-to-life graduated gleeks. Click through to check out which stars got their showbiz starts as choir nerds.
Celebrigleek: Fergie
Hometown: Whittier, Calif.
After-school activity: Besides being a cheerleader and a straight-A student, a young Stacy Ferguson starred in the OG "Glee," "Kids Incorporated." Which no doubt prepared her for her future in the Black Eyed Peas; just substitute sparkly puffy jackets for sparkly unitards, and there you have it.
