Reality Check for April 22
By Michelle Lanz
Looks like Denise Richards is trying to get all up in Kendra Wilkinson's new reality show, "Kendra." Charlie Sheen's ex contacted Kendra's people after learning that a future episode of the show will involve finding a man for her single mom, Patti Wilkinson. Denise wants to pay matchmaker by hooking Ms. Wilkinson up with her widower father Irv. No word whether Kendra will take Denise's attention-seeking bait. (RadarOnline)
