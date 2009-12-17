Reality Check

Reality Check for Dec. 18

By Dana Flax

Vague Sly Stallone lookalike Michael Girgenti has come forward suggesting that Kourtney Kardashian's baby Mason is biologically his. Don't worry, advocates of Kourtney Kardashian's moral compass, this story sounds like a crock. Still, we bet his rap music is totally legit. (Dlisted)

