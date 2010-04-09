Release the Celeb Krakens!

By Dana Flax

Psst! Guess what? A bunch of Hollywood vets actually tried out for the role of Kraken in "Clash of the Titans" before the producers chose to go with CGI instead. (Weird!) We've unearthed exclusive photos from their auditions; click through to see who got cut after callbacks.

Janice Dickinson

Remember when your mom told you to stop making that face or else it would stay that way? Apparently that applies doubly to past-their-prime supermodels.