Celebritweets for Aug. 11
By Dana Flax
While some enjoy the last gasp of summer with a little rest and relaxation abroad, many celebrities were plagued by a dark cloud (or in the case of Jessica Simpson, a super intense earthquake) raining all over their travel plans. Maybe the glamorous life of jet-setting isn't as charmed as it sounds ...
Click through to see what some travel-weary stars wrote home to their fans on Twitter, and then click here to follow Wonderwall on Twitter.
"thought i was hallucinating durning a 6.6 earthquake in japan. i have never felt anything like this in my life. laying in bed watching cnn." -- Frightened tourist Jessica Simpson, who probably shouldn't flip on cable news if she's looking for serenity and peace of mind
By Dana Flax
While some enjoy the last gasp of summer with a little rest and relaxation abroad, many celebrities were plagued by a dark cloud (or in the case of Jessica Simpson, a super intense earthquake) raining all over their travel plans. Maybe the glamorous life of jet-setting isn't as charmed as it sounds ...
Click through to see what some travel-weary stars wrote home to their fans on Twitter, and then click here to follow Wonderwall on Twitter.
"thought i was hallucinating durning a 6.6 earthquake in japan. i have never felt anything like this in my life. laying in bed watching cnn." -- Frightened tourist Jessica Simpson, who probably shouldn't flip on cable news if she's looking for serenity and peace of mind