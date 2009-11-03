Celebritweets: Trick or Tweet Edition

By Dana Flax

While you were putting the finishing touches on that Lady GhoulGhoul outfit, celebs were busy spreading fright to their followers with their creepy-deepy costumed TwitPics. Click through to see the best Halloween Twitter candy, and then follow Wonderwall on Twitter for the latest in celeb spookiness.

"Hehe! Look at me and luke in our eggs and beacon costumes what do you guys think?" -- Kelly Osbourne, whose couples costume's frightening yumminess could combust the heads of any nearby children