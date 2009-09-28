Celebritweets: A Picture's Worth 1,000 Tweets

By Dana Flax

If there's one thing we've learned from the Lohan/LaBeouf era of celeb candidness, it's that stars love to commit illicit acts of distributing TMI. Now with the advent of TwitPic, oversharing has become a visual art form. Click through to see the week's best efforts in photographic celebrity overshares, and don't forget to follow us on Twitter.

"I started over. Not bad for a tweeting and painting at the same time. Maybe THAT'S my problem." -- Miley Cyrus, balancing her freshly dark, sadistic goth nails with just the right amount of kissy face