Celebritweets for Sept. 8

By Dana Flax

Now that the Labor Day holiday is over, many stars are begrudgingly returning to the grind. Or in the case of Lindsay Lohan, holding auditions via Twitter in order to get work. So perk up, friends (a little coffee might help) and check out what celebs had to say about going back to work.

"my dream ..... true blood is AMAZING" -- Aspiring vampiress Lindsay Lohan, whose on-set reputation just might have led her to such DIY career moves as an unsolicited audition held on the Twitter casting couch