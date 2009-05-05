Celebs on Social Media

Celebritweets of the Week

Retna Digital 1 / 14

The swine flu still has celebs all a-Twitter this week. Click through the gallery to see what the stars have been saying in 140 characters or less, and be sure to follow Wonderwall on Twitter for all the latest updates.

"I'm so lucky to have the best dad in the world." -- Jessica Simpson, who apparently hopes weve forgotten the whole Joe-Simpson-is-creepily-proud-of-his-daughters-ample-bosom thing

Up NextNew Bod
Retna Digital 1 / 14

The swine flu still has celebs all a-Twitter this week. Click through the gallery to see what the stars have been saying in 140 characters or less, and be sure to follow Wonderwall on Twitter for all the latest updates.

"I'm so lucky to have the best dad in the world." -- Jessica Simpson, who apparently hopes weve forgotten the whole Joe-Simpson-is-creepily-proud-of-his-daughters-ample-bosom thing

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries