Celebritweets of the Week

The swine flu still has celebs all a-Twitter this week. Click through the gallery to see what the stars have been saying in 140 characters or less, and be sure to follow Wonderwall on Twitter for all the latest updates.

"I'm so lucky to have the best dad in the world." -- Jessica Simpson, who apparently hopes weve forgotten the whole Joe-Simpson-is-creepily-proud-of-his-daughters-ample-bosom thing