Celebritweets: Pigging Out Edition

By Michelle Lanz

There's one thing on everyone's mind this week as we welcome the holiday season: Food, and lots of it. Click through to find out who's eating what this week, then follow Wonderwall on Twitter for the latest celeb culinary adventures.

"At the Paul O'Grady show, they give the guests baskets of tiny muffins. I may or may not have just gone on a tiny muffin binge." -- Taylor Swift, on her crippling inability to control her cravings for miniature food items.