Celebritweets: Help for Haiti Edition

By Michelle Lanz

Celebrities weren't tweeting about much besides Haiti this week, and for good reason. Click through to see what celebs are doing to help and how they're dealing with news of the tragic earthquake in Haiti. Don't forget to follow Wonderwall on Twitter for the latest in celeb news and gossip.

"Clooney couldn't be nicer guy. we are going to run his telethon live on E! next Friday as he helps raise money for Haiti" -- Ryan Seacrest, adding a bit more star power to George's telethon for Haiti

RELATED: Follow the Telethon on MSN