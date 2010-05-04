Celebritweets: Lady Gaga Love Edition

By Michelle Lanz

Celebs were decked out in their best (or worst depending on who we're talking about) for last night's Met Costume Ball in New York. But one A-list celeb who skipped the red carpet altogether was surprise musical performer Lady Gaga. Click through to see which celebs have Gaga on the brain and their Twitter accounts.

"Gaga performing at the MET Ball. Jess and I are front row center. Insane! She's amazing: http://tweetphoto.com/21001901." -- Cash Warren, who snapped one of the only pics of Gaga from last night