Celebrity Quotes for Jan. 25
By Michelle Lanz
"There are several chapters in my life. As a child, music helped me, my relationship with God helped me, my mother did install faith in me; if nothing else, she told me to believe in myself, because nobody else told me that kind of thing." -- Mariah Carey, who might not be who she is today without mama's sage advice (The Independent)
