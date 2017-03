Celebrity Quotes for Jan. 4

"I'M SO HAPPY TO BE BACK IN THE STUDIO MAKING NEW MUSIC ... IT'S FUNNY HOW SO MANY RAPPERS GET WORSE AS THEIR CAREERS STRETCH OUT BUT TRUE POETS GET BETTER. WE WILL FOLLOW IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF MAYA ANGELOU, GILL SCOTT HERRON AND NINA SIMONE. THEIR WORK IMPROVED WITH TIME." -- Blogging poet Kanye West, on hoping to mature like a "Caged Bird" (Dlisted)