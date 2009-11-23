Celebrity Quotes for Nov. 23
By Dana Flax
"It would be amazing to not have her in front of you every day in your living room … I still have to digest it. She's done quite a bit, to say the least, over the last 25 years. She's got to do what feels right for her. She's certainly earned that right." -- Matt Damon, getting a little verklempt about the soon midday absence of "Oprah"
