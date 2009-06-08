Celebrity Quotes for the Week of June 5
"The best old-school dame I ever met. Boy, did I take to her. For dinner she ordered liver and onions and just smothered them with salt. I admired that. She's an astonishingly great broad." -- Johnny Depp, on meeting his Hollywood icon, Elizabeth Taylor (Vanity Fair)
