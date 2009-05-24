Celebrity Quotes for the Week of May 22nd

"Quentin came to visit some time at the end of the summer, we talked about backstory, we talked about movies. I get up the next morning and see five empty bottles of wine right on the floor. Five. And something that resembles a smoking apparatus - I don't know what that was about - and apparently I had agreed to do this film." -- Brad Pitt, on how he ended up in Quentin Tarantino's newest film, "Inglourious Basterds" ( Metro UK )