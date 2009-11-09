Celebrity Quotes for the Week of Nov. 6
By Cindy Joung
"There's no answer that's not going to tip you one way or the other. Think about every hypothetical situation: 'Okay, we are. We aren't. I'm a lesbian.' I'm just trying to keep something." -- Kristen Stewart, on why she won't confirm or deny the Robert Pattinson romance rumors (EW)
