Celebrity Quotes for the Week of Oct. 2
By Cindy Joung
"By making me look so bad [the director] brought out the ability to never be self-conscious again, and that was a gift that he gave me." -- Mariah Carey, talking about her new movie "Precious" and how she no longer insists on being photographed from only her right side (Us)
By Cindy Joung
"By making me look so bad [the director] brought out the ability to never be self-conscious again, and that was a gift that he gave me." -- Mariah Carey, talking about her new movie "Precious" and how she no longer insists on being photographed from only her right side (Us)