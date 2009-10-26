Celebrity Quotes for the Week of Oct. 23
"I'm going to be the White Rabbit. I wanted Harlow to be something from 'Alice in Wonderland' but she really wants to be Tinkerbell. ... I will wrap [Sparrow] up in toilet paper and make him a little mummy. He doesn't care." -- Nicole Richie, on the what costumes she and her children are planning for Halloween (Extra)
"I'm going to be the White Rabbit. I wanted Harlow to be something from 'Alice in Wonderland' but she really wants to be Tinkerbell. ... I will wrap [Sparrow] up in toilet paper and make him a little mummy. He doesn't care." -- Nicole Richie, on the what costumes she and her children are planning for Halloween (Extra)