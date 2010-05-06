Celebrity Quotes: Mother's Day Edition
By Dana Flax
In honor of Mother's Day, Parade.com asked celebrities what they hear when they listen to their mother's voice in their head. Click through to check out what nagging/helpful/loving advice they offered.
"The one thing that stays with me is her saying: 'If you want to be in this business, you gotta be tough. You gotta have a thick skin and don't worry about what people say and just do all the beautiful things I know you can do.' I think she's been very encouraging to me in that way." -- Jennifer Lopez, giving props to the woman responsible for her "from the block" cred
