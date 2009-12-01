Year in Review: Best Celebritweets 2009

A little birdie must've been telling celebs to overshare this year, as we witnessed a variety of entertaining and inane celebrity tweets in 2009. Click through to see the wackiest celeb thought nuggets from the year, and then follow Wonderwall on Twitter to stay abreast of the latest celeb news and gossip.

"why do they call male genital piercing a 'prince albert'? ... deep thoughts by aplusk" -- Ashton Kutcher, making a Jack Handey-style inquiry into the scientific nomenclature of classy Sunset Boulevard piercings