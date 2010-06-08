Star Commencement Speakers
By Melissa Hunter
Another school year has come and gone, and college graduates across the country are throwing their caps into the air, celebrating their entrance into the ever-so-strong job market. But some schools apparently have A-list talent bookers, as many celebs served as commencement speakers this year. We take a look at the roster and guess what their messages were for the grads.
Speaker: Meryl Streep
School: Barnard College
Parting Wisdom: Follow your dreams, take risks and know that no matter what, Meryl will still have more Oscars than you.
