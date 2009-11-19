Stars are Nothing Like Us for Nov. 19

by Melissa Hunter

THEY SPEND THOUSANDS ON SKIN CREAM!

Stars just have that glow, you know? All it takes is a little TLC and a whole mess of expendable income. Leo DiCaprio reportedly spent $1,400 on skin products in one outing, which included face masks, eye creams, and anti-wrinkle lotions.

Well, at least we know male stars spend as excessively as the women folk do to look young. We're all for gender equality when it comes to age scrutiny.