Sustainable Celebs
Hollywood's golden boy Leonardo DiCaprio also ranks as their greenest boy. From his global warming doc "11th Hour" to his green NYC condo, he acts as a leader in the eco-celeb movement. In honor of Earth Day, we look at the greenest stars in the biz.
