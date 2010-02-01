Taylor Swift Breaks a Grammy: A Play-By-Play
By Melissa Hunter
Taylor Swift: beautiful, poised, and an accolade-magnet. So naturally, we love it when she screws up. Here's a little flip book for you all to see that, while she may be near perfect, she's got, um, inadequate forearms!
Taylor Swift: beautiful, poised, and an accolade-magnet. So naturally, we love it when she screws up. Here's a little flip book for you all to see that, while she may be near perfect, she's got, um, inadequate forearms!