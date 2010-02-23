The 12 All-Time Sexiest Male Olympians
By Dana Flax
With the Olympics' nightly telecast giving us a rightful excuse to ogle at the world's most divine-looking creatures, we thought we'd appreciate these Adonis-esque athletes in the most Olympic-appropriate way possible (rating them by their attractiveness, natch). Click through and drool over the sexiest best of the best.
12. Bode Miller
Sport: Alpine skiing
Medal Count: One gold, three silvers, one bronze
Hottie Factor: If you like your bad boys with a side of "probably the best American skier of all time," Bode's your man.
