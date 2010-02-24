The 12 Hottest Female Olympians of All Time

By Melissa Hunter

As the world watches Olympians vie for the gold, we can't help but reminisce over the hottest stars from Olympics of yore. So here's who we think should take home the gold -- the gold in our hearts (womp womp).

12. Lindsey Vonn

Sport: Alpine Skiing

Medal Count: One gold, one bronze

Hot Factor: America's latest Olympic sweetheart, her revealing Sports Illustrated issue surely locked her into sponsorship dollars for years to come. Oh, and she's real good at skiing too.

RELATED: Check out all things Olympics on NBC!