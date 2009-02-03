The Shortlist

The Afternoon Shortlist for February 3rd

Retna Digital 1 / 6

Sam Lufti, the former non-manager of Britney Spears, is suing Britney and her parents for "libel, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress." Britney should countersue Lufti for "sleeze, leeching and wearing a creepy soul-patch.

(MTV)

Up NextNo Bonus
Retna Digital 1 / 6

Sam Lufti, the former non-manager of Britney Spears, is suing Britney and her parents for "libel, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress." Britney should countersue Lufti for "sleeze, leeching and wearing a creepy soul-patch.

(MTV)

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries