The Afternoon Shortlist for February 3rd
Sam Lufti, the former non-manager of Britney Spears, is suing Britney and her parents for "libel, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress." Britney should countersue Lufti for "sleeze, leeching and wearing a creepy soul-patch.
