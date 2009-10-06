The Afternoon Shortlist for Oct. 6
By Michelle Lanz
Heidi Klum filed papers to take her husband Seal's last name, Samuel. Did she even stop and ask if it's OK with the "Project Runway" producers? Heidi Samuel sounds just so, blah. And besides, who even knew Seal had a last name? (Pop Eater)
