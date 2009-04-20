The Morning Shortlist for April 21
Amy Winehouse is reportedly interested in adopting a child from St. Lucia. Sources acknowledge that wrangling a baby could be "incredibly difficult with [Amy's] background," but hey -- a kid is like a cup holder for life, and that's something worth fighting for. (Celebuzz)
Amy Winehouse is reportedly interested in adopting a child from St. Lucia. Sources acknowledge that wrangling a baby could be "incredibly difficult with [Amy's] background," but hey -- a kid is like a cup holder for life, and that's something worth fighting for. (Celebuzz)