The Morning Shortlist for May 21

Evan Agostini / Invision/AP 1 / 10

By Paige Ferrari

Attention "Shot at Love" fans: Tila Tequila recently tweeted the following bit of interesting information:

"Since nobody is awake reason why Ive been feeling sick on and off lately is because yes, I am pregnant! *GASPS******Ok, bye."

Then she deleted her message. Because Tila is all about discretion. (Celebitchy)

