The Morning Shortlist for May 21
By Paige Ferrari
Attention "Shot at Love" fans: Tila Tequila recently tweeted the following bit of interesting information:
"Since nobody is awake reason why Ive been feeling sick on and off lately is because yes, I am pregnant! *GASPS******Ok, bye."
Then she deleted her message. Because Tila is all about discretion. (Celebitchy)
By Paige Ferrari
Attention "Shot at Love" fans: Tila Tequila recently tweeted the following bit of interesting information:
"Since nobody is awake reason why Ive been feeling sick on and off lately is because yes, I am pregnant! *GASPS******Ok, bye."
Then she deleted her message. Because Tila is all about discretion. (Celebitchy)