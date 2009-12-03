The Most Awesome Celeb Facebook Groups
By Melissa Hunter
We scoured Facebook to find the funniest, weirdest, most popular and all-around best celebrity Facebook fan groups and pages.
No. of Members: 19,342
Why it's awesome: Britney Spears gets enough hate that it's refreshing to see a group whose goal is to just love all up on her. And lemme tell ya, the members are completely dedicated to this cause. In a close second for Brit fans is the group Britney Spears for President!, but that'll be more relevant when we get closer to the goofy pop diva primaries, y'all.
