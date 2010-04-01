The Shortlist for April 2
By Jennifer Odell
Conan O'Brien is currently leading Time's Most Influential People poll, putting him ahead of Robert Pattinson, who was in yesterday's lead, and dusting Jay Leno, who was at no. 76 as of this morning. Team Coco rides again! (Time)
Photos: Conan O'Brien
By Jennifer Odell
Conan O'Brien is currently leading Time's Most Influential People poll, putting him ahead of Robert Pattinson, who was in yesterday's lead, and dusting Jay Leno, who was at no. 76 as of this morning. Team Coco rides again! (Time)
Photos: Conan O'Brien