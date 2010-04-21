The Shortlist for April 22
By Jennifer Odell
Paulina Porizkova is outraged and depressed by the string of stars who have augmented their bodies lately, rendering them virtually indistinguishable from one another. She makes a clear argument for why beauty is all about being unique. And then she likens Heidi Montag to "a cheap plastic pool float." (Modelinia)
Photos: Heidi Montag
