The Shortlist for April 22

Demis Maryannakis / Splash News 1 / 10

By Jennifer Odell

Paulina Porizkova is outraged and depressed by the string of stars who have augmented their bodies lately, rendering them virtually indistinguishable from one another. She makes a clear argument for why beauty is all about being unique. And then she likens Heidi Montag to "a cheap plastic pool float." (Modelinia)

