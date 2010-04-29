The Shortlist for April 30
By Michelle Lanz
Tiger Woods reportedly admitted to his wife that he's cheated with 120 women, but failed to include his affair with a 21-year-old neighbor. So now he's at 121? That's a level of sleaze no amount of in-shower scrubbing can fix. (Celebitchy)
