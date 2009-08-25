The Shortlist for Aug 26
This seems like a casting director no-brainer. Megan Fox is being considered for the role of Catwoman in Christopher Nolan's next Batman film. Just when you thought she couldn't get deeper into the abyss of superhero fanboy fantasies. (Star Pulse)
