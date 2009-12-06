The Shortlist for Dec. 7
By Michelle Lanz
Britney Spears' lawyers and others associated with her case have been meeting to discuss whether or not she still needs to be under conservatorship. Brit's been holding it together pretty well for the past year -- let's see if she can keep the clippers away from her blond hair long enough to be a free woman. (TMZ)
