The Shortlist for Jan. 18
By Jennifer Odell
Brad Pitt and Maddox show off their hometown spirit at Saturday's Saints playoff game against the Cardinals. The New Orleans team also attracted famous fans Spike Lee, Kim Kardashian and Patricia Clarkson. (Socialite Life)
Video: Brangelina weekend recap
By Jennifer Odell
Brad Pitt and Maddox show off their hometown spirit at Saturday's Saints playoff game against the Cardinals. The New Orleans team also attracted famous fans Spike Lee, Kim Kardashian and Patricia Clarkson. (Socialite Life)
Video: Brangelina weekend recap