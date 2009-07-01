The Shortlist for July 1
By Paige Ferrari
Courtney Love has reportedly been diagnosed with malnutrition, with doctors urging her to gain back the weight she's lost during an ongoing dispute over Kurt Cobain's estate. Come on, Courtney. Be the girl with the most cake! (UK Mirror)
