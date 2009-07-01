The Shortlist

The Shortlist for July 1

By Paige Ferrari

Courtney Love has reportedly been diagnosed with malnutrition, with doctors urging her to gain back the weight she's lost during an ongoing dispute over Kurt Cobain's estate. Come on, Courtney. Be the girl with the most cake! (UK Mirror)

Photos: Courtney Love through the years

