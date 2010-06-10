The Shortlist for June 11

By Jennifer Odell

Lady Gaga spent Thursday doing what any self-respecting native New Yorker with an afternoon off would do: She removed her pants, donned her trusty silver-studded black bikini and leather jacket, and proceeded to suck down some cold ones while watching the Mets take on the Padres. She even flipped the bird at a crowd of booing Mets fans. A match made in Citi Field heaven. (PopEater)

