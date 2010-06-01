The Shortlist

The Shortlist for June 2

By Jennifer Odell

Miley Cyrus is blasting "close-minded critics" who can't see the art involved in her skintight leotard outfit choices and grinding dance moves. She offers that "everyone goes through a bad point in their life and makes bad choices," but the difference is that hers are published for mass consumption. Well, OK, the kid has a point. (WENN)

