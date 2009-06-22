The Shortlist for June 22
By Paige Ferrari
Rihanna is expected to appear in court today to testify about the night of her alleged assault at the hands of Chris Brown. Her lawyer told the Daily News, "[The subpoena] is not a guarantee they will call her as a witness, but I fully expect that they will." We'll have more news as the story develops. (NYDN)
