The Shortlist for June 24

By Jennifer Odell

After all that posturing about a "special new addition" to Mr. and Mrs. Mariah Carey's family turned out to be about a pregnant dog, it seems the proud new grandparents are in arrears on their vet bills for little Cha-Cha, Dolomite and JJ to the tune of $30,000. Mariah's vet filed suit against her yesterday for failure to pay for "extraordinary services" rendered to the pooches. But Dolomite looks so cute with his little grill, it should be free on principle. (PopEater)