The Shortlist for June 9

By Jennifer Odell

After yesterday's debut of Lady Gaga's "Alejandro" video -- which involves a lot of skin, robes and rosary swallowing -- Katy Perry unleashed this apparent dis on Twitter: "Blasphemy is not entertainment." But baking products spewing out of a woman's bosom? Now that's a good time! (CeleBuzz)

