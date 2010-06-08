The Shortlist for June 9
By Jennifer Odell
After yesterday's debut of Lady Gaga's "Alejandro" video -- which involves a lot of skin, robes and rosary swallowing -- Katy Perry unleashed this apparent dis on Twitter: "Blasphemy is not entertainment." But baking products spewing out of a woman's bosom? Now that's a good time! (CeleBuzz)
Photos: Katy Perry
