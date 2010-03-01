The Shortlist for March 2
By Jennifer Odell
Jess tells Oprah how she feels about John Mayer's "sexual napalm"-gate in Wednesday's episode of Oprah's show. Ah, ex-BF revenge before the largest female demographic in the world is sweet! (UsWeekly)
Photos: Jessica Simpson
By Jennifer Odell
Jess tells Oprah how she feels about John Mayer's "sexual napalm"-gate in Wednesday's episode of Oprah's show. Ah, ex-BF revenge before the largest female demographic in the world is sweet! (UsWeekly)
Photos: Jessica Simpson